MCPD off-duty officer saves woman from burning car

Police say the woman may have lost control of the car before crashing into a tree

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Shocking body camera video shows heroic efforts shown by a Montgomery County police officer after saving a woman from a burning car in Downtown Bethesda.

On Thursday night, Officer Felix-Fortuna noticed a car had crashed into a tree and began to catch fire. Although he was off duty at the time, he swiftly took action, and with the help of other bystanders, they pulled the 61-year-old woman out of the car, which was burning on the front end.

Moments later, Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and immediately administered first aid to the victim. The woman and her 13-year-old child were both taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the woman may have lost control of the car before crashing into a tree. The teen got out of the car before help arrived. Both are expected to be okay.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a hero. I think any Montgomery County police officer in the same situation would have acted the same way. Obviously, that family was in need of help and I just sprung into action,” Officer Felix-Fortuna said.

Officer Fortuna has been working as a patrol officer for 4 years. He’s assigned to the 3rd District station in Silver Spring. Before that, he worked as an emergency medical technician and firefighter with the Bethesda-Chevy Chase rescue squad.