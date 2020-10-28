MCPD looking for a suspect involved in Bethesda robbery

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department need your help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery.

According to police, the suspect reportedly had a conversation with an 84- year old male at a grocery store on Rockville Pike in North Bethesda. After purchasing his items, the male victim left the store and drove home. The man then parked his car in his garage, when the suspect drove up in her car and approached him. That’s when police say the woman began exhibiting erratic behavior and then threatened to assault the man if he did not give her cash.

The suspects black SUV.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this suspect and her whereabouts to contact them at 240-773-6710. As always, those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.