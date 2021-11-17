MCPD investigating “financial improprieties” in MCPS Department of Transportation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools recently became aware of allegations of possible “financial improprieties” in their Department of Transportation.

Both the department’s director and assistant director have been placed on administrative leave while Montgomery County Police investigate. According to the school system, the allegations were immediately reported once they were made aware last week.

“Students are our first priority, so it is important to note that the safe transportation of students to and from school each day will not be impacted,” the district’s spokesperson Chris Cram wrote in a statement.

Montgomery County Police are investigating these allegations, but because it’s an open investigation they cannot comment on the incident.