MCPD arrest and charge man with first-degree murder of his wife

Update: The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged Reginald Dunlap Jr. for the first-degree murder of his wife, Lauren Elizabeth Charles.

According to officials, Dunlap Jr. called 9-1-1 around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 and stated that he found his wife deceased in their home. Officers found Charles deceased in the home and suffering from trauma to her body.

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a body found inside of a home in Kensington.

Officers were called to a residence on the 11,000 of College View Drive in the North Kensington area where the body of a female was discovered. Police are still sorting out details as the investigation continues.