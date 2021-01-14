MCPD investigating body found in car

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found in a vehicle in the Glenmont area of Wheaton early Thursday morning.
Police say they received a call at 5:42 a.m. and responded to the 3100 block of Medway Street, where they found the vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App