MCPD investigating body found in car

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found in a vehicle in the Glenmont area of Wheaton early Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call at 5:42 a.m. and responded to the 3100 block of Medway Street, where they found the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

