MCPD investigating attempted burglary in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police shared surveillance video of an attempted burglary at a gas station in Montgomery County that took place on March 19.

The video shows the suspects attempting to walk on the premise of the BP gas station located at the 19,200 block of Woodfield Road in Gaithersburg. Police say around 3:40 a.m., the suspects attempted to force entry into the gas station but were unsuccessful.

The suspects fled the area on foot. Investigators are releasing surveillance photographs of a male suspect and two female suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. Anyone with information regarding this is asked to call Montgomery County Police Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-tips (8477).