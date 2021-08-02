MCPD investigating armed robbery in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred in Gaithersburg on July 26. Investigators released surveillance video of two men who are suspects in the case and are asking for the public’s help.

Officers responded to a gas station in the 10000 block of Fields Road around 2:25 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery. Police say the suspects entered the gas station, and one suspect jumped behind the counter while the other suspect approached an employee and pointed an assault-style rifle at him.

The suspects successfully took money from the safe and cash registers. They were last seen fleeing on foot toward Shelburne Terrace.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Any anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Solvers Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submiting a Crime Solvers tip online or via the app.