MCPD Holiday Alcohol Taskforce wraps up, announce 262 DUI arrests in 8 weeks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Now that the holiday season is behind us, Montgomery County Police released the results of their Holiday Alcohol Task Force efforts over the course of eight weeks.

This specialized task force of police officers devoted their time to DUI enforcement during the holiday season resulting in 262 arrests between November 18 and January 9.

MCPD says the arrest numbers are fewer than last year’s, but the number of arrests is still concerning due to pandemic restrictions on bars and restaurants.

“Not only are those people putting their lives in danger, but they’re putting innocent people who certainly have no choice in the matter on the roadways,” MCPD Public Information Officer Rebecca Innocenti said. “We just continue to remind people to drive sober. There are so many choices these days. It’s so easy to use an Uber or Lyft.”

MCPD says although the task force has concluded, there are still police out on patrol keeping an eye out for impaired drivers.