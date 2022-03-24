GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police is no exception to the ongoing struggle to recruit and retain police officers, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking at different ways to address the problem.

A fast-track recruitment strategy is now in place to get at least 50 new officers for a fully-staffed police department. There are normally 1,300 sworn officers working the streets, but like many others, they have found it difficult to bring new police in.

A recruitment event will be held in the coming weeks for those interested in law enforcement. Those who get passed the hiring process will train at the county’s police academy in August. The county is also working on a new budget to get higher salaries.

Anyone interested in attending this event must apply online at www.joinmcp.com. Once the application has been received, the applicant will be sent an invitation to attend this event.

For more information about this event, contact a recruiter at (240) 773-5300 or mcpd.recruitment@montgomerycountymd.gov