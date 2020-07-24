MCPD continue investigation of multiple Burtonsville shootings

BURTONSVILLE, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Police Department is continuing their investigation of almost two dozen shootings that have occurred in Burtonsville within the past few months.

Officers from the 3rd district have responded to 23 non-fatal shooting since March, with 19 of them happening within a two month time span.

Public Information Officer Rick Goodale said the shootings do not appear to be random.

” We’re still trying to identify some suspects in these cases,” Goodale said. “23 in a two month time period is quite a significant number so we’re trying to close these cases.”

Goodale said they have increased the police presence in the area and anyone would with information on these shootings should contact local authorities.