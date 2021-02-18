MCPD charge four men after robbing seven 7-Eleven stores, one gas station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say four men have been charged in connection with a string of convenience store robberies in January in which they stole cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The suspects cashed the stolen tickets at the same Landover gas station in multiple robberies, leading to their arrest.

Police say Joseph Crenshaw, 57, Emanuel Harried, 26, Willie McKinnon, 55 and Prince Singletary, 35, robbed six 7-Eleven stores and an Exxon gas station from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26.

Crenshaw, Harried and Singletary are from DC, police say. McKinnon is from Oxon Hill, Md.

Below are the robberies in order, as described by MCPD:

Jan. 12 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 10524 Connecticut Avenue in Kensington and stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets. One employee was assaulted. The suspects fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle. Thirty minutes later, several of the stolen lottery tickets were cashed at a gas station located in Landover.

Jan. 15 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 11421 Rockville Pike in Rockville. The suspects told employees to leave the store. The employees fled the store and the suspects stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets. An hour later, the suspects cashed several of the stolen lottery tickets at the same gas station in Landover from Jan 12.

Jan. 16 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 3507 University Boulevard in Kensington. The suspects stole large quantities of cigarettes, lottery tickets, and money. The suspects then fled the store. An hour later, the suspects attempted to cash the stolen lottery tickets at the Landover gas station but were unsuccessful. The next morning, the suspects attempted to cash the stolen lottery tickets again at that same Landover gas station and were again unsuccessful.

January 18 – Two suspects entered the Exxon gas station located at 448 N. Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg and stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets. The suspects fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle that was driven by a third suspect.

January 23 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 405 N. Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg and stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

January 24 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 650 University Boulevard East in the Silver Spring area and stole lottery tickets, cigarettes, and currency from the business.

January 26 – One suspect entered the 7-Eleven located at 3507 University Boulevard West in Kensington and stole a large number of cigarettes. This 7-Eleven did not have any lottery tickets on display at the front counter.

Police say during the investigation, they obtained a fingerprint match of one suspect, McKinnon, from some of the cashed lottery tickets. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest Jan. 28.

On Jan. 30, police say two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring and again stole cigarettes and lottery tickets. After the robbery police followed the suspect’s vehicle to the Landover gas station where the lottery tickets were being cashed.

Police identified the front passenger as McKinnon, the driver as Harried and the back passenger as Crenshaw. The stolen items were recovered from the car and the three were arrested.

McKinnon is being held without bond and is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of first-degree assault. Harried is charged with attempted theft and was released after posting a $2,500 bond. Crenshaw is charged with theft and was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

On Feb. 16, Singletary was arrested on the strength of a Montgomery County arrest warrant. Singletary is being held without bond and is charged with armed robbery and assault-related offenses.