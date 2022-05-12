Community Day Celebration on Sat. May 14th at noon

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are celebrating 100 years of serving the community, and they want you to join in the festivities.

This Saturday marks the department’s 100th anniversary. They’re hosting a community day celebration at the Montgomery County fairgrounds. This is the largest community event the department has ever hosted.

It’ll include family-friendly activities, live music, and police and fire displays, and it’s free and open to the public; rain or shine.

Chief Marcus Jones said, “This is an opportunity to extend our arms and say ‘thank you’ to the community because they provide us with a lot of support with the resources that we have.”

The Montgomery County police force serves 1.1 million community members with 1,300 officers and 500 professional staff.