MCPD arrest suspect for possession of drugs and stolen handgun in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested Elijah Nyamekye, for the possession of drugs and firearm-related offenses along with possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years of age and possession of a stolen handgun.

According to officials, an officer stopped a vehicle on March 23 around 6:30 p.m., for several traffic violations in the area of Georgia Avenue and Spring Street in Silver Spring. Officers say an odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle and there was visible evidence that suggests the three individuals were distributing drugs. This included a scale, marijuana, cash, and a small bag that is commonly used to package drugs for sale, officials say.

Recover Gun, Courtesy Montgomery County Police Department

Officers detained Nyamekye and located a loaded handgun in his waistband along with cocaine in his pants pocket.

The handgun was determined to be stolen, officials say and Nyamekye had a warrant for his arrest from another jurisdiction in Maryland.

Officials say Nyamekye was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond. No word on the other passengers in the vehicle.