MCPD arrest and charge three suspects in Montgomery Village homicide

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged three suspects in the murder of Mark Earl Leonard Webb that occurred in the area of Montgomery Village in September 2020.

Officials arrived to the area of 9300 Willow Creek Drive around 5:49 am Sunday morning on September 6, 2020 and found Webb in the apartment complex parking lot lying face down. Webb suffered from a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, officials say.

Anthony Thompson

Trireese Chance

Larry Donnell Armwood

According to officials, Anthony Thompson has been charged for the first-degree murder of the victim along with one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Trireese Chance was charged with an accessory in the murder of Webb. Larry Donnell Armwood was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.