MCPD arrest and charge suspect with second-degree murder in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Jakel Delante Stone, age 31, of Glen Burnie, with the second-degree murder of 25-year-old Darius Cooper that occurred on January 10.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment building parking lot in the area of South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg around 6:11 pm. According to police, Cooper was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Officials say Stone was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

