MCPD arrest and charge suspect for 2 pharmacy robberies in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Clifford Massaquoi with committing two pharmacy robberies on the same day in the area of Bel Pre.

According to officials, Massaquoi walked into a CVS located at 2271 Bel Pre Road on March 5 around 6:35 pm and slipped a note to pharmacy operators that demanded prescription drugs but left without obtaining any items.

Officials say 15 minutes later the suspect entered a Walgreens in the area of 13870 Georgia Avenue and jumped over the pharmacy counter, proceeded to threaten employees, and demanded they open the safe. Massaquoi received drugs and fled the scene in a black Jeep Patriot.

Officials were able to locate the suspect using video surveillance, Massaquoi was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.