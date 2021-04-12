MCPD and Pathfinders for Autism partner for driving safety program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This new driving safety program is for drivers with autism and other intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Montgomery County Police and Pathfinders for Autism teamed up with the goal of helping people have safer interactions during traffic stops.

Shelly McLaughlin, Program Director at Pathfinders for Autism, said, “For instance, if you have an individual that is very uncomfortable looking at you in the eye, well the police officer may misinterpret that as you’re trying to hide, that maybe you’re impaired.”

This program also has a two layer approach of not only educating drivers, but also officers.

Tara Bond with Montgomery County Public Schools said, “This kind of ties into our community outreach, education, and empowerment. Because we always want to empower individuals with disabilities including autism or other intellectual developmental disabilities.”

Montgomery County is where this program is being kicked off but Pathfinders’ goal is to continue this effort in every part of the state with Baltimore County coming up next.