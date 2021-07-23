MCP release surveillance video of commercial burglary

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are continuing to investigate a commercial burglary that happened in Wheaton, Maryland, and now are releasing surveillance video hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

The burglary happened on July 2 at an office building located in the 1200 block of University Boulevard West. The male suspect entered the office building through a side door but was discovered by an employee and fled without obtaining any property.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is being asked to call the police.