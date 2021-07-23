MCP release surveillance video of commercial burglary

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Man wounded in shooting; MCPD still investigating

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are continuing to investigate a commercial burglary that happened in Wheaton, Maryland, and now are releasing surveillance video hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

The burglary happened on July 2 at an office building located in the 1200 block of University Boulevard West. The male suspect entered the office building through a side door but was discovered by an employee and fled without obtaining any property.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is being asked to call the police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories