MCP investigating hit and run collision

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that took place on Thursday afternoon. They released surveillance video of the crash on Friday.

Police say the collision took place around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday on Hungerford Drive at Frederick Avenue.

The video shows a black Cadillac Escalade hit a Mercedes. Police said both cars were driving south on Hungerford Drive. After the collision, the Escalade pulled into a parking lot and turned around to drive north on Hungerford Drive. Police say the Escalade will have damage to the right wheel and fender area.

Only the driver was present in the Mercedes. Police say this driver was not injured.

Anyone with any information about the Escalade or its driver is asked to call 240-773-6070.