MCFRS officials urge proper Christmas tree care to prevent fires

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — As many of us put up holiday decorations for the season, it is important that we don’t forget the dangers that may come with them.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews performed a demonstration on just how quickly the trees can catch fire if they are not properly cared for. Out of three trees, one was real, well cared for and watered; another tree was unkept and not given any water at all and the third tree was all synthetic. During the demonstration, the unkept tree and synthetic tree caught fire and burned to the ground. The tree that was watered did not catch fire at all.

“The plastic tree, the fake tree burned a lot harder, very similar to what you would see with a couch or any other synthetic fiber materials,” said Capt. Robert Faas.

So far, there have been no fires as a result of Christmas trees this year in Montgomery County. Artificial trees also need proper care and attention; if they ignite they will burn fast and hot and be very toxic.