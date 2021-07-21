MCDOT will offer long-term free rides to seniors and persons with disabilities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced that the Seniors and Persons with Disabilities Ride Free Program will be implemented long-term on all county buses.

This long-term program will be implemented on all buses such as Ride On, Ride On extRa, Flex and Flash buses. It will even continue if fares are resumed on the bus system. The program also will apply to select Metrobus routes operating within Montgomery County.

MCDOT says that ridership on bus services has continued to grow as more services have been brought back online following the pandemic and people really depend on them to be a resource to get back on their feet.

“The issue with our seniors and persons with disabilities is they were really asking for additional services during the middle of the day when a lot of times their doctors were available so it allows a greater access to all of the community services that we provide,” said Transit Services Chief of Montgomery County Ride-On, Dan Hibbert.

Currently, MCDOT bus fares are free until September 30, then the County Council will make a decision on whether collecting fares will return or at a discounted price.

Eligible customers must show the bus operator one of the following to qualify for a free ride: