MCDOT invites people with vision disabilities to provide input to improve transportation safety

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) held an online public meeting to help those with visual disabilities get around the county safely.

It can be very challenging for those with visual impairments to navigate an urban environment so the goal of the meeting was to improve accessibility for all. Specifically, a concern for MCODT is the floating bus stops in the county, which causes a challenge for those visually impaired to safely cross bike lanes.

There are already required transportation accommodations in place, such as the bumpy domes at crosswalks, but with this feedback, there will be a newly created toolkit to design sidewalks, bus stops, and intersections.

If you were not able to attend the meeting, MCDOT recorded the meeting and the survey will still be available for your input. Visit the transportation resource page for more.