MCDOT finding new ways to encourage use of electric vehicles

Transportation is the second leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — As president Biden is moving toward setting new standards for future vehicles in the country, many are going electric. Electric vehicles could soon replace gas which is why Montgomery County is making it easier for drivers with environmentally friendly vehicles to charge them up.

You might spot signs around the county to make drivers aware of where those vehicle charging stations are. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is installing 42 electric vehicle charging stations wayfinding signs in Bethesda, Silver Spring, and Wheaton. The signs are being placed in and around public parking facilities that currently have EV charging stations.

Data shows transportation is the second leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., responsible for 42 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions.