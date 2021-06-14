MCDOT continues shared streets program all summer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced that the shared streets program will continue during the summer months.

The shared streets program has benefited both residents and businesses by providing a creative solution for social-distancing guidelines. In a press release County Executive Marc Elrich said, “the Shared Streets programs will allow restaurants to serve more tables while diners can enjoy summer weather and festive atmospheres. Thanks to MCDOT for making sure our Shared Streets experience is efficient for restaurant employees, safe for pedestrians, bikers and motorists and an enjoyable experience for all patrons.”

Hannah Hen/Deputy Director for Policy at MCDOT said, “we have been thrilled to see the shared street program and how much its been used. And the positive reactions from residents and businesses. And although we are coming out of this pandemic there really is a need for supporting economic recovery.”

MCDOT also reminds residents of shared streets block party permits that are very popular and open to any residential area. You just have to apply and it’s free. MCDOT then will put up signage saying its only for local traffic so you can enjoy streets with you neighbors safely.