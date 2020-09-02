McClintock named Maryland Distillery of the Year by international competition

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — This year’s Maryland Distillery of the Year hails from Frederick, and the local operation took home several more international awards.

McClintock Distilling was recognized as the state’s top producer by the New York International Spirits Competition. The distillery’s selection of craft whiskey, vodka, and gin also took home a total of 20 awards from the New York competition, the San Francisco Worlds Spirit Competition, and the SIP awards.

“There’s a lot of really awesome distilleries here. Maryland has an incredible scene that’s really been growing over the last few years so it’s really an honor for us to be in that conversation with the bigger name distilleries,” expressed co-founder Braeden Bumpers.

Mcclintock’s Bootjack Rye Whiskey earned gold against 1200 entries. Bumpers hope the win will put the state back on the map.

“It’s a really good feeling because Maryland, we used to be the powerhouse distilling state before Kentucky took that so it’s cool to see us and other distilleries have been doing well in these competitions and bringing back what Maryland distilling is about,” Bumpers said.

According to a press release, the Matchstick Straight Bourbon received the Innovation Award at SIP, and the Forager Gin, Reserve Gin, and Epiphany Vodka were recognized with honors across the competitions.

2020 marks only the third year that McClintock has entered into national and international competitions. Already, the distillery has ideas for next year’s line of craft spirits.