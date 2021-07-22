Mayoral candidate forum held for City of Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and Frederick County Building Industry hosted a virtual candidate forum for those running to be the next Mayor of the city of Frederick.

The forum was an opportunity for the community to hear directly from candidates about topics that are important such as property tax rates, elections being partisan, affordable housing, historic preservation, economic development, public safety, and racial equity.

President and CEO of Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, Rick Weldon said it was important they structured questions that cut to the heart of what it means to be the Chief Executive of Maryland’s second-largest city and how national issues trickle all the way down to Market and Patrick Streets.

“It isn’t just about business issues, this isn’t just about nonprofit issues, it’s about what it takes to be rooted together as a community, and we’ve got to connect our potential elected officials with the voters in every possible way that we can imagine,” Weldon said.

Due to a last-minute scheduling conflict, only the Democratic candidates attended the forum: John Funderburk, Jennifer P. Dougherty, Michael C. O’Connor and Roger Wilson.

There also will be a questionnaire follow-up sent to every registered candidate and those answers will be shared with voters. If you missed the forum, it was recorded and will be posted.