Mayor Patrick Rockinberg wins Mount Airy elections by 2 votes

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Mount Airy wrapped up its election season with the re-election of Mayor Patrick Rockinberg.

Rockinberg and Larry Hushour were toe to toe this election season as they both campaigned around the town.

Although it was Hushour’s first race for mayor he only lost by 2 votes. The vote count stood at 804-802. It was a very close race.

However, Rockinberg, who has been mayor since 2010, says he is grateful to be serving the community for another term and that he has big plans for the town.

“I feel good that I’ll be able to finish some of the things that we started as a result of this pandemic. And actually, not only will we finish them there’s things that we can permanently change to make the town better for our citizens,” said Rockinberg.

The first thing on the mayor’s agenda is to conduct community surveys, so he can better understand the town’s needs.