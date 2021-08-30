Mayor of Mount Airy passes away

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — 58-year-old Mayor Patrick Rockinberg of Mount Airy has passed away after sitting at the town’s head for 11 years.

According to town officials, he recently got re-elected as mayor back in March and had big plans for the town.

In an interview earlier this year, Rockinberg expressed to WDVM how grateful he was to serve the Mount Airy community. With his recent passing, town officials say his leadership and positive personality will be greatly missed.

As of right now, the cause of death has not been released to the public.