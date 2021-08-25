Mayor O’Connor continues City of Frederick State or Emergency

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Mayor Michael O’Connor announced that the City of Frederick’s state of emergency will continue, although the state of Maryland’s has already ended.

O’Connor states that the case rate is higher than it was last time this year and has doubled in the last week. While the state of emergency remains in effect, due dates of water bills and other billings, the waiver of interest accruals and the extension of various licensure and certification renewals will continue.

But as Maryland’s state of emergency ends, so will the pop-up dining program, the rental increase moratorium, and extension of various planning and permitting approvals.

“It is hard to believe we are still talking about COVID-19 and the impacts of the pandemic,” said O’Connor. “While I know we all wish and want this pandemic to simply go away, the reality is that we are in the midst of another spike.”

Currently 60 percent of Frederick residents are vaccinated, before O’Connor lifts the state of emergency, he says 70 percent of the community needs to be fully vaccinated, or return to an area of low transmission per the CDC.