Mayor O’Connor announces efforts to combat speeding and increase traffic safety

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — To combat speeding and increase traffic safety, Mayor O’Connor announced a new initiative called, “Operation Safe Speed.”

Operation Safe Speed is a collaborative effort between the Frederick Police Department and the Department of Public works. Through inter-departmental work, enforcement and analysis operations will be conducted in areas where residents have complained of speeding drivers.

The City of Frederick says speed complaints in neighborhoods are one of the most common reports the city and police department receive.

Mayor Michael O’Connor said, “Perhaps one of the most easy to see quality of life issues that residents across the city have to deal with.”

While the department has responded to complaints by running more than 70 small date-driven enforcement operations, they acknowledge that communication to the community could have been improved, so Operation Safe Speed will solve that issue.

Lieutenant Jon Holler said, “The biggest thing is communication will improve. Whereas when the complaints were coming in the past, we were focusing on them, but we weren’t always following up the best on the back end to let them know what we’ve done and what we’ve seen while conducting our enforcement.”

In high complaint areas such as Monocacy Boulevard and Christopher’s Crossing, drivers can expect more police presence and speed signs to capture data. Police Chief Jason Lando emphasizes that it’s important more training always goes along with new initiatives.

Lando said, “We’re going to make sure that they have the latest in training in how to do this type of work, because we always want to stay ahead of the curve.”

As this effort is launched residents are encouraged to continue reporting any traffic safety concerns to the city here.