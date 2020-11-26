Mayor Keller has created surveys to better understand the communities needs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Emily Keller has officially become the new mayor of Hagerstown and plans to include the community in all her decisions.

Keller and other city council members had their first meeting, where they discussed their plans to improve the area. The mayor expressed a great desire to hear the voices of various community members in an effort to better the city.

Keller believes in order for a town to thrive you must hear the wants and needs of the community. She along with other council members decided to create a survey that will be sent out to residents, so she can better fulfill the needs of the town.

“Before we plan for the future, I think it’s important to hear from our citizens, because they’re the ones that elected us, and are expecting us to get things done. I hope to get a lot of feedback and hear from the community.” Mayor Keller

The mayor says as of now, there is no deadline for when the surveys should be completed.