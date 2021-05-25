May 25th is National Missing Children’s Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — National Missing Children’s Day is held every year on May 25th in honor of 6-year-old Etan Patz after he vanished in New York on his way to his school bus in 1979.

National Missing Children’s Day celebrates children who have come home and generates new attention for families still missing loved ones– hoping for leads in the case. It sometimes only takes one person to find a missing child, so the focus of National Missing Children’s Day is for people to pay attention to the children that are in your community,

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been around for more than 35 years, leading the fight against abduction, abuse, and exploitation.

Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at NCMEC said, “on National Missing Children’s Day, we want people to focus on the children in their area. We just ask people to take the time to see who’s missing in their community.”

NCMEC also emphasizes that just because your child is in your sight that doesn’t mean they are safe. The internet provides opportunity for children to be exploited anywhere– even in your own home. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says prevention is also important to reduce child abduction so parents need to talk to their child and monitor their internet usage.

Michael Davies, FCSO Corporal of the Criminal Investigations Section said, “parents need to know their child’s friend groups, their social media account, passwords to the electronics, and so forth and so on. So if something should happen, we kind of have a starting point to where that could be an important role in finding their child.”

To find out what kids are missing in your community or resources for if your child is missing, visit missingkids.org