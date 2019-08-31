Maugansville celebrates 39th annual community day

MAUGANSVILLE, M.d. (WDVM) — Maugansville celebrated its 39th annual community day.

Officials say Saturday’s event was busier than in previous years, housing over 100 vendors.



“104 vendors, we’ve never had that many,” said Bob Walton said, the co-chairman of the event. “Last year we sold out of food and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do this year, have something for everybody and keep the price reasonable, and it’s just a good time for everybody.”

The smell of a barbecue, plenty of games, and even a church choir kept everyone entertained. Some vendors say they set up tents multiple years in a row.

“This is our third year here, nice event its well run its a nice area to set up,” said Cindy Ecton, who was selling fabrics for her third year in a row.

Others say it’s their first time.

“This is out first time here,” said Jennifer Welsh, who was selling beads. “We just recently found out about it and we were able to get into the show. We are really excited to be in a new area.”

Officials say over 3,000 people attended the event. Each tent had little treasures for everyone to enjoy, such as jewelry, wreathes, and even puppets.

Vendors sold hand made crafts that you can’t get anywhere else.

“Everyone around here is so nice, its definitely a community thing, I did really well here last year so I wanted to come back,” said attendee Jade Stone.

Ruritan club officials say they are always looking for new ways to serve their community.