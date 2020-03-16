Mass cancelled for Maryland Catholic churches

Maryland

This comes after restrictions were placed on Catholic communion because of COVID-19.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM)–Catholic churches in Maryland are canceling services until further notice.

This comes after a statement was released Saturday night by the Baltimore Archdiocese that mass would be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Local parishes in the area reacted to having to close their doors to parishioners.

“I’m trying to encourage people with this virus situation to replace panic with prayer. Replace fear with faith, and you know God is going to get us through this,” said Father Collin Poston Pastor of Saint Anthony Shrine and Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories