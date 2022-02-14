Mask requirement in Maryland state buildings to be lifted

FILE – In this Friday, May 15, 2020, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wears a mask with the Maryland state flag on it following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Md. A federal judge on Wednesday, May 20, rejected a request to issue a temporary restraining order sought by people challenging Hogan’s stay-at-home order in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday that due to declining COVID cases in Maryland, the requirement for masks to be worn in state buildings will be lifted on Feb. 24.

“Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations. In addition, we continue to offer paid leave for state employees to get their booster shots, which provide critical protection against the virus and its variants. I want to thank all of our dedicated state employees for their tireless efforts that have helped make Maryland’s COVID-19 response a national model,” he said in a release.

Hogan also announced that any state employees who have received a booster will get two hours of paid leave. Any employees who already got a booster will still receive this leave.

The state’s COVID positivity rate has fallen below 4%, down 87% from a peak in January. Hospitalizations have also dropped by 78% in that time frame.