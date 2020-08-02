Mask on Maryland Campaign to hand out free face masks

Marylanders will receive a package of five reusable masks and information on the importance of using them.

MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — The Maryland Department of Health will distribute free masks at various COVID-19 test sites throughout the summer.

The free mask events are part of the hashtag campaign ” Mask on Maryland it’s an initiative to encourage all Marylanders to wear face coverings in public places to help prevent contracting and spreading covid-19.

Marylanders will receive a package of five reusable masks and information on the importance of using them.

The Maryland Department of Health and local partners will host masks on Maryland free mask giveaways throughout the summer and possibly into the fall, while supplies are available.

“The campaign is to promote mask wearing to encourage people to wear it, and to use it, because it’s not just about protecting themselves, but protecting their loved ones, protecting people they work with, and who knows you never know who might be at really high risk,” said Interim Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services With the Maryland Department of Health, Dr. Chan.

How to wear your mask.