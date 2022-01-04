Mask mandate order changes in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council voted to change the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, January 4.

The old mask mandate was set to expire when the county reached 85 percent vaccination, but as the county inches closer and closer to that benchmark, the council is shifting focus on a different metric. The Council is concerned about the transmission rates continuing to climb.

Although the mandate no longer has an expiration in conjunction with county vaccination rates, the Council made an amendment that makes Jan. 31 the expiration.

Councilmember Andrew Friedson said, “We’re doing this because we are in a very serious and sobering moment. Based on what we heard earlier, but I think it is important that emergency powers have a termination and that we meet on a regular basis to analyze the data to make determinations on when and how they should proceed.”

The Council voted unanimously to pass the new mandate.