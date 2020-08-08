Maryland’s Tax Free Week starts Sunday

Shoppers can save on articles of clothing or footwear priced at $100 or less.

MARYLAND (WDVM) – Sunday is officially the start of Tax Free Week for Maryland shoppers running August 9-15.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says Tax Free Week would continue without question, helping shoppers save on articles of clothing or footwear priced at $100 or less.

He said now, more than ever, the discounts are important to help Maryland businesses.

“We call it Back to School Shopping Tax Free Week, but it’s frankly any article of clothing or footwear no matter how old the person is,” Franchot said. “Historically I’ve said it’s a very popular week. We hope it will be this week, because it’s critical that a lot of our mom and pop Main Street retail stores get some business.”

A comprehensive list of eligible items can be found here.