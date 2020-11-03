Maryland’s Sixth Congressional Race

WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — Incumbent Congressman David Trone (D) is working to secure another term as Maryland’s 6th Congressman.

Trone has been serving as Maryland’s 6th Congressman for the last two years.

Trone has had a focus on fighting the opioid pandemic, mental health and expanding broadband to Western Maryland.

The challenger, Maryland Del. Neil Parrott (R), is trying to switch the district from blue to red. Parrott has been serving as Maryland delegate since 2011. Parrott says the district needs more manufacturing jobs in Western Maryland along with a greater focus on crime in Montgomery County.