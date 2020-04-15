Maryland’s positive coronavirus cases continue to rise

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The number of positive coronavirus cases and deaths are steadily increasing in Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Health recorded an increase of 536 new cases from Monday morning through Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 9,472 cases as of the time of this article. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 has also increased by 40, increasing the total to 302.

The department reports only 18 deaths of residents between the ages of zero-to-49 but unfortunately has reported 284 deaths of residents over 50 years old.

To break it down for you, Maryland’s Department of Health provided the number of cases per county throughout the state. Washington County has 96 cases, Montgomery County with 1,883, and Frederick County with nearly 441 positive cases.

Despite the increase of cases, the department reports over 600 patients have been cured and released from isolation. Maryland Department of Health updates its website information every day at 10 a.m.

The Washington County Health Department confirmed the county’s second coronavirus-related death. They say the resident was a woman in her 90’s with no known pre-existing medical conditions.