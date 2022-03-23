ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Voters in Maryland will have to wait until July to cast their ballots in this year’s primary election.

The debate over district maps is forcing the delay.

A congressional redistricting map trial wrapped up last week, in the Anne Arundel circuit court.

The judge is expected to rule on that case this week.

Republicans are calling the map unconstitutional. Delegate Neil Parrot from Washington County is one of the republicans involved in that case.

Wednesday, the fight went to the state’s court of appeals, hearing disputes against the state’s new legislative map.

“I’m very optimistic that we’re going to have the maps changed because it violates the Maryland constitution and when those maps are changed, people in Maryland will once again get the fair representation that they haven’t had for over 10 years,” said Republican Delegate Parrot.

Last week, the court of appeals ordered the state to push back the primary election date because of the court cases. Some local boards of elections are also considering several precinct changes.

One Democratic State Senator says her focus is making sure every vote counts.

“Pushing it back another three weeks is going to make it even more important for voters to consider voting by mail,” said Democratic Senator Cheryl Kagan.

A special magistrate reviewed those several petitions against the district maps in the state’s court of appeals.

Governor Hogan shared his thoughts on the ongoing hearings.

“This is something that both anybody who’s Democrat, Republican or Independent, they do want fair districts. They want citizens picking their representatives rather than the other way around with politicians picking voters and this is happening all across the country,” said Governor Hogan.

The special magistrate is expected to file his report in early April.

The legislative hearing will last three days.