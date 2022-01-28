Maryland’s highest court upheld involuntary manslaugher conviction in Bethesda bunker fire case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Court of Appeals has upheld Daniel Beckwitt’s involuntary manslaughter conviction in the death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra.

In 2017, Khafra was killed in a bunker fire explosion while digging tunnels underneath Beckwitt’s Bethesda home. Last year the murder conviction was overturned by Maryland’s largest court. The court ruled that Beckwitt’s failure to provide his employee with a reasonably safe workplace constitutes gross negligence.

Beckwitt has been in a prison in Hagerstown since April 2019 and faces up to 9 years in prison.