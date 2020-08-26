Maryland’s highest court sides with Frederick County in a lawsuit about Monrovia Town Center

Gardner said that if the developers wanted to resubmit their application, they are able to do so

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s highest court has sided with Frederick County in a lawsuit about the Monrovia town center.

The proposed housing and retail center was planned around Green Valley Road and Fingerboard Road with the zoning of 450 acres of agricultural land. The lawsuit originated under the previous administration.

The court said the Frederick County Council is able to hold a new hearing on the developers’, Payne Investments LLC and 75-80 Properties LLC, rezoning application after a lower court had determined that the county’s ethics statute had been violated.

“As the county executive, we got involved in this case to ensure and stand on the side of good government with the citizens of this county,” said Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

Gardner said that if the developers wanted to resubmit their application, they are able to do so.