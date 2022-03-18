ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill suspending the gas tax for 30 days on Friday.

This legislation, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., is expected to save Maryland drivers about 36 cents per gallon. The state estimates it would lose about $94 million in revenue under the 30-day suspension — but they have a projected budget surplus of more than $7.5 billion.

The bill was passed with unanimous support, but some lawmakers said they think the tax holiday should last longer than just a month.

“This is, of course, not a cure-all, and market instability will continue to lead to fluctuations in prices, but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to provide relief for Marylanders,” said Hogan.

The average price of gas in Maryland was about $4.20 on Friday. Marylanders can expect to see decreases in price starting this weekend.