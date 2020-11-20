Maryland’s first traffic garden opens in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s first public traffic garden has opened in Washington County.

A traffic garden is designed to help kids learn about staying safe while walking or riding their bikes and learning traffic laws. The Bike Safe Play Court is located at the Hagerstown YMCA on Eastern Boulevard.

The project was a collaboration between the Washington County Health Department, the Hagerstown YMCA, and the City of Hagerstown. The project was funded by the Maryland Department of Health.

The painted streetscape includes roundabouts, railroad crossings, and crosswalks and it gives kids a safe place away from cars to learn about traffic and how to safely ride their bike in the streets.

While the traffic garden is now open to the public, the YMCA says that a project like this allows them to continue adding and improving the space for years to come.

Teddy Newman is the Facility Director at the Hagerstown YMCA. He played a huge role in the construction of the traffic garden.

“In the future, we are going to add a shed back there, a bike rack… We actually are adding in pedestrian crossing signs, stop signs, and then for the circle, we’ll be adding in the yield signs to help kids figure out which way traffic is going,” said Newman.

The YMCA also told WDVM that they are looking forward to the spring so that kids can use the streetscape in warmer weather.