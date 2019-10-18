Maryland’s first Fitness Park coming to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Normally you see kids playing on playgrounds, however, seniors in Washington County will soon have a fitness park designed just for them.

AARP and Hagerstown officials celebrated their groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for the first AARP Fitness Park in the state of Maryland. In conjunction with the national nonprofit FitLot, the equipment is designed to meet a wide range of fitness levels, for grandkids all the way up to grandparents.

“A good reminder for all of us, no matter what age we are that staying healthy and fit is an important part of a good, life-sustaining healthy lifestyle,” said CEO Washington County Commission on Aging Amy Olack.

Over the next three years, AARP will be building a fitness park in each state across the country.

