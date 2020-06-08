Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decrease

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on June 8 that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to about 7% and the number of hospitalizations has dropped under 1,000 for the first time since April 10.

The state has conducted over 435,000 COVID-19 tests and the positivity rate of these tests has dropped by 72% from their peak. Despite seeing high positivity rates in key areas such as Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties, rates are continuing to decline.

There are now 115 major testing sites statewide. Maryland residents do not have to exhibit symptoms to get tested and do not have to pay for the tests.

No appointment or doctor approval is necessary. Patients tested at state-operated sites will be contacted with the results typically between two and five days.