Maryland’s COVID-19 ICU levels dip below 200, a first since November surge

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday morning that out of the 765 Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19, less than 200 are in an Intensive Care Unit. It’s a first since early November, the month infections began to surge nationwide.

Governor Hogan’s office says COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped more than 60 percent since peaking close to 2,000 in January.

“Fewer Marylanders are being hospitalized, and more and more people are getting vaccinated, as we work together each day to bring this pandemic to an end,” Hogan said. “We will keep following the science and taking a cautious and vigilant approach as we continue on the road to health and economic recovery.”

Maryland COVID-19 Data Dashboard on March 12, 2021

The governor’s office also announced more than 20 percent of Marylanders have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, ranking the state 16th in the nation for a fully vaccinated population.

The announcement comes the day Maryland is set to roll back coronavirus restrictions for most spaces. Here’s what’s changing.