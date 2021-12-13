Maryland’s coronavirus dashboard still down, state’s Department of Health has no clear timeline for issue to be fixed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A week after the Maryland Department of Health’s (MDH) website was pulled from public view, Marylanders still have no access to the state’s daily coronavirus case data.

At the start of December, MDH fell victim to a cyberattack that forced the organization to take down its website. As of Dec. 6, the website was back online, and the vaccine and hospitalization dashboards were also reinstated in the following days.

The CDC’s national coronavirus tracker on Monday. Maryland stands out from the surrounding states, which are currently experiencing an increase in cases, due to the lack of data on daily case numbers.

Despite the concern caused by the Omicron variant, as well as the spike in the state’s hospitalizations (over 1,100 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday), the MDH could give no estimate as to when the dashboard would once again be fully operational.

“Restoring our full COVID-19 data reporting capabilities after the recent network security incident is one of the Maryland Department of Health’s top priorities,” spokesperson Andy Owen said in an email when contacted by WDVM. “Our vaccine, hospitalization, and congregate and school outbreak data reports are all up to date currently. Our remaining data reports will be updated at the earliest opportunity.”