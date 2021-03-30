Maryland’s Commissioner of Financial Regulation extended the moratorium

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The pandemic has been challenging for many people, and for some paying a mortgage is one of the challenges.

In an effort to help alleviate some financial burden, the Maryland Department of Labor’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation announced a moratorium extension.

The extension will last through May 3, 2021. The original moratorium was set to expire on March 31, 2021, but the Department of Labor’s Office noticed although the economy is slowly improving many locals are still struggling and are at risk of losing their homes due to COVID-19.

“While the state’s economy is improving and the unemployment rate is decreasing, many homeowners are still facing financial hardships through no fault of their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, our department’s Office of Financial Regulation has further extended the moratorium on new residential foreclosures through the beginning of May. I strongly encourage homeowners to contact their mortgage lender before the moratorium ends to learn about the options and solutions that may be available to them.” Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson

